QMJHL Roundup: Lafrance hat trick leads Eagles to win over Sagueneens

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Felix Lafrance scored a hat trick as the Cape Breton Eagles continued their roaring start to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season with a 6-3 win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Saturday.

Egor Sokolov chipped in the game winning power play goal for the Eagles at 12:54 of the third period.

Ryan Francis and Shawn Boudrias also scored for the Eagles, who improved to 6-1-0 on the season.

Tristan Pelletier, Vladislav Kotkov and Samuel Houde scored for the Sagueneens (4-1-1).

Kevin Mandolese turned away 24 shots for Cape Breton. Alexis Shank turned aside 19 shots for Chicoutimi.

The Sagueneens went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Eagles went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

MOOSEHEADS 4 DRAKKAR 3 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Maxim Trepanier scored in overtime to lead Halifax over the Drakkar.

Raphael Lavoie, Cole Stewart and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored for the Mooseheads (3-4-0).

Vincent Dupuis, Raivis Kristians Ansons and Julien Letourneau scored for the Drakkar (2-3-2).

ARMADA 5 OCEANIC 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Tommy Bouchard scored twice, including the game-winning short-handed goal, as the Armada defeated Rimouski.

Miguel Tourigny, Yaroslav Likhachev and Maxim Bykov also scored for the Armada (3-2-1).

Cedric Pare had all three goals for the Oceanic (4-2-1).

WILDCATS 2 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Elliot Desnoyers scored the game winning goal on a power play as Moncton edged the Foreurs.

Zachary L'Heureux also scored for the Wildcats (5-2-0).

David Noel scored for the Foreurs (1-4-2).

SEA DOGS 4 TITAN 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Joshua Roy scored a game-winning power-play goal as the Sea Dogs doubled Acadie-Bathurst.

Ben Badalamenti, Brady Burns and Nicholas Deakin-Poot also scored for the Sea Dogs (3-3-0).

Logan Chisholm and Evan MacKinnon had goals for the Titan (0-5-1).

CATARACTES 2 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Vasily Ponomarev scored the game winning goal as Shawinigan edged the Olympiques.

Jeremy Martin also scored for the Cataractes (5-1-0).

Charles-Antoine Roy had the lone goal for the Olympiques (1-4-2).

VOLTIGEURS 4 HUSKIES 3 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Xavier Simoneau scored in regulation and in the shootout as Drummondville edged the Huskies.

Aleksandar Dimovski and Dawson Mercer also scored in regulation for the Voltigeurs (3-4-0), who outscored the Huskies 3-2 in the shootout.

Tyler Hinam had two goals and Louis-Filip Cote also scored for the Huskies (5-2-1).

