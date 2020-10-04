CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Nathan Legare scored the lone shootout goal to lift the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 3-2 victory over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Sunday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Xavier Fortin and Max-Antoine Melancon scored in regulation for Baie-Comeau (1-1-0).

Hendrix Lapierre and Xavier Labrecque, with the tying goal 3:18 into the third period, scored for the Sagueneens (1-0-1).

Drakkar goaltender Lucas Fitzpatrick made 28 saves. Chicoutimi's Alexis Shank stopped 42 shots.

---

ARMADA 4 PHOENIX 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. -- Zachary Roy scored the go-ahead goal with 2:17 left in the third period, and the Armada (2-0-0) went on to beat Sherbrooke (0-2-0).

---

REMPARTS 3 OCEANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. -- Peter Amanatidis scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Sigouin stopped 32 shots as Quebec (1-0-1) topped the Oceanic (0-2-0).

---

TITAN 2 WILDCATS 0

MONCTON, N.B. -- Chad Arsenault made 34 saves and Bennett MacArthur and Mathieu Desgagnes supplied the offence as Acadie-Bathurst (2-0-0) blanked the Wildcats (0-2-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2020.