BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Julien Letourneau scored the first of six Drakkar goals in the third period, and Baie-Comeau toppled the Quebec Remparts 9-3 on Saturday for their seventh win in their last nine Quebec Major Junior Hockey League games.

Nathan Legare, Gabriel Fortier, Etienne Arseneau, Xavier Bouchard and Thomas Ethier also scored in the third as Baie-Comeau (10-9-4) turned a close game into a rout.

Valentin Demchenko, Raivis Kristians Ansons and Christopher Merisier-Ortiz supplied the rest of the Drakkar offence.

Pierrick Dube, Felix-Olivier Chouinard and Loick Begin scored for the Remparts (11-10-1).

Drakkar goaltender Dakota Lund-Cornish made 29 saves. Quebec's Emerik Despatie stopped 25 shots.

SAGUENEENS 5 PHOENIX 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alexis Shank turned aside 34 shots and Antoine Demers and Samuel Houde had a goal and an assist apiece as the Sagueneens (15-4-2) blanked Sherbrooke (18-2-2).

TITAN 3 ISLANDERS 2 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Cole Hucking scored 2:57 into overtime after teammate Shawn Element tied the game with less than five minutes in the third, and the Titan (3-13-6) edged Charlottetown (12-7-4).

MOOSEHEADS 3 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Benoit-Olivier Groulx had a goal and an assist and Zachary Emond made 20 saves to lead Halifax (11-10-2) over the Huskies (11-8-3).

EAGLES 5 TIGRES 4

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Egor Sokolov scored three times in the first period and Cape Breton (14-8-1) held on to beat the Tigres (6-14-4) after letting a four-goal lead slip.

