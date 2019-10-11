QMJHL: Welsh has shutout as Islanders blank Huskies

CHARLOTTETOWN — Matthew Welsh stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Charlottetown Islanders blanked the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-0 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Thomas Casey's goal 9:25 into the second period stood as the winner for Charlottetown (6-0-2). Gaetan Jobin, Drew Johnston, Cedric Desruisseaux and Lukas Cormier also scored for the Islanders.

Zachary Emond turned aside 39-of-44 shots for Rouyn-Noranda (6-3-1) before Kevyn Brassard made six saves.

Charlottetown was 1 for 3 on the power play and the Huskies could not score on their two power plays.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Raphael Lavoie scored twice as Halifax doubled the Wildcats.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Maxim Trepanier also scored for the Mooseheads (5-4-0).

Jacob Hudson and Elliot Desnoyers replied for Moncton (6-3-0).

---

FOREURS 7 SEA DOGS 5

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Maxence Guenette's goal at the 13:52 mark of the third period was the winner as Val-d'Or outpaced the Sea Dogs.

Emil Lessard-Aydin, Karl Boudrias, William Provost, Jacob Gaucher, Jeremy Michel and Alexandre Doucet rounded out the attack for the Foreurs (2-4-2).

Brady Burns had a pair of goals for Saint John (3-6-0), while Ben Badalamenti, Jeremie Poirier and Matt Gould also found the back of the net.

Val-d'Or's Peyton Hoyt was given a game misconduct for checking from behind at 7:12 of the second period.

---

REMPARTS 6 SAGUENEENS 4

QUEBEC CITY — James Malatesta struck twice as the Remparts defeated Chicoutimi.

Pierrick Dube put away the winner for Quebec (6-2-0) at 7:26 of the third period. Darien Kielb, Andrew Coxhead and Anthony Gagnon also scored for the Remparts.

Samuel Houde, Louis Crevier, Ethan Crossman and Vladislav Kotkov supplied the offence for the Sagueneens (5-2-1).

---

OCEANIC 4 TIGRES 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice as the Oceanic sailed past Victoriaville.

Cedric Pare had the power-play winner early in the third period for Rimouski (6-2-1) and Zachary Bolduc also scored.

Alexander Peresunko and Olivier Mathieu scored for the Tigres (2-5-2).

---

PHOENIX 6 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Xavier Parent had a pair of goals as Sherbrooke subdued the Olympiques.

Felix Robert's power-play goal within the first minute of the third period was the winner for the Phoenix (7-1-1). Julien Anctil, Israel Mianscum and Yann-Felix Lapointe also scored for Sherbrooke.

Jeremy Rainville, Zachary Dean and Manix Landry responded for Gatineau (1-5-2).

---

DRAKKAR 4 ARMADA 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Gabriel Fortier struck twice as Baie-Comeau sank the Armada.

Charles-Antoine Giguere and Nathan Legare also scored for the Drakkar (3-4-2).

Anthony Bedard and Thomas Lacombe scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (3-5-1).