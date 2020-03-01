BOISBRIAND, Que. — Miguel Tourigny scored 2:58 into overtime to lift the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 4-3 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Sunday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Simon Pinard scored twice for Blainville-Boisbriand (30-26-3), including the tying goal in the third period. Benjamin Corbeil also scored.

Remy Anglehart, Logan Chisholm and Mark Rumsey supplied the offence for the Titan (12-38-11).

Arrmada goaltender Emile Samson made 21 saves. Acadie-Bathurst's Tristan Berube stopped 35 shots.

---

ISLANDERS 6 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Noah Laaouan scored twice and tacked on an assist and Brett Budgell had a goal and three helpers to get Charlottetown (31-25-5) past the Sea Dogs (30-30-1).

---

REMPARTS 5 DRAKKAR 2

QUEBEC CITY — Pierrick Dube completed a hat trick with an empty-netter late in the third period to power the Remparts (25-31-5) over Baie-Comeau (23-25-11).

---

WILDCATS 3 OCEANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jared McIsaac scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and added some insurance in the third as Moncton (47-12-1) beat the Oceanic (36-17-8).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Raphael Lavoie had a pair of goals and an assist and Chicoutimi (41-12-6) outshot the Olympiques (21-35-5) 50-20 en route to victory.

---

PHOENIX 4 HUSKIES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Felix Robert broke a tie in the third period with his second goal of the game and Sherbrooke (49-8-4) went on to defeat the Huskies (27-28-4) for its 11th straight win.

---

CATARACTES 8 MOOSEHEADS 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Olivier Nadeau and Charles Beaudoin each scored twice to as the Cataractes (28-29-2) handed Halifax (19-36-5) its sixth straight loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.