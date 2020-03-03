QMJHL Roundup: Adam perfect in net as Armada sink Drakkar

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Olivier Adam stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada sank the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-0 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Miguel Tourigny, Zachary Roy, Simon Pinard, Yaroslav Likhachev and Maxim Bykov supplied the offence for the Armada (31-26-3).

Lucas Fitzpatrick started in net, stopping 27-of-32 shots in 50:09 of work. Justin Bourque turned aside both shots he faced.

Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play.

---

CATARACTES 5 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — William Veillette's short-handed goal 1:36 into the third period was the winner as Shawinigan topped the Foreurs.

Maxim Trepanier, Kirill Nizhnikov, Jeremy Martin and Gabriel Denis also scored for the Cataractes (29-28-2).

Justin Robidas and Edouard St-Laurent replied for Val-d'Or (24-28-7).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.