QUEBEC — The Quebec Remparts continued their dominant start to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season with a 9-4 clobbering of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Sunday.

It was Quebec's eighth victory in a row since losing their Oct. 1 season opener.

Twelve players contributed offensively for the Remparts (8-1-0).

James Malatesta led the way with two goals and an assist. Nicolas Savoie had one goal and three passes, Evan Nause scored once and had two helpers while Viljami Marjala notched three assists.

William Rousseau made 19 saves for the win.

The Sagueneens (4-4-2) led 3-2 after the first period through Felix Lafrance, Julien Hebert and Fabrice Fortin before Quebec scored seven unanswered.

The first-place Remparts have outscored their opponents 45-17 this season.

---

SEA DOGS 4 TITAN 3 (SO)

BATHURST, N.B. – Jonathan Lemieux made 39 saves, Peter Reynolds scored one and assisted another, and William Dufour netted the shootout winner for Saint John (4-4-2) over the Titan (6-2-2).

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 EAGLES 3

HALIFAX – A hat trick by Elliot Desnoyers, who added two assists for a five-point game, gave Halifax (5-2-1) its fourth win in five matches. Ivan Ivan scored twice for Cape Breton (3-4-4).

---

ISLANDERS 7 FOREURS 5

CHARLOTTETOWN – Patrick Guay and Lukas Cormier scored two goals each for the second straight game as Charlottetown (6-4-0) put seven pucks past Val-d'Or (5-3-1).

---

CATARACTES 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. – William Veillette's two goals, including the short-handed game-winner in the second period, propelled Shawinigan (6-2-2) past Drummondville (4-3-2) and into a tie for first place in the Western Conference.

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. – Noah Warren's first goal of the season broke a 2-2 deadlock in the third period and pushed Gatineau (3-2-3) past Sherbrooke (6-3-0) for the team's second win in a row.

---

HUSKIES 3 WILDCATS 2 (SO)

MONCTON – Leighton Carruthers scored in regulation time and added the shootout winner for Rouyn-Noranda (4-5-1) against Moncton (4-3-1).

---

ARMADA 4 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Zachary Roy, with two, Simon Pinard and Alexandre Joncas scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (7-4-0), which is tied on points atop the Western Conference. Rimouski (6-2-1) lost for just the second time in regulation this season.

---

TIGRES 5 DRAKKAR 4 (SO)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. – Maxime Pellerin sent the game to overtime with his first of the season, then scored in the shootout to lift Victoriaville (3-6-1) past Baie-Comeau (1-6-2) in a battle of last-place teams.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.