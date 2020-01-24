1h ago
QMJHL Roundup: Poulin scores four goals as Phoenix trounce Titan
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin scored four goals, including one shorthanded, and set up another to power the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 10-1 drubbing over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Friday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Alex-Olivier Voyer scored twice and tacked on an assist for Sherbrooke (35-7-4) and Benjamin Tardiff had a goal and two helpers. Taro Jentzsch, Patrick Guay and Charles-Antoine Roy supplied the rest of the offence.
Cole Larkin had the lone goal for the Titan (8-30-7) midway through the second period.
Phoenix goaltender Samuel Hlavaj stopped 26 shots.
Felix-Anthony Ethier started in Acadie-Bathurst's net, allowing eight goals on 28 shots through 40 minutes. Tristan Berube turned aside 12-of-14 attempts the rest of the way.
Sherbrooke has won three straight and eight of its last 10.
---
ISLANDERS 2 SEA DOGS 1
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Matthew Welsh made 40 saves and Cole Edwards's goal late in the first period stood as the winner as Charlottetown (24-18-5) edged the Sea Dogs (22-24-1).
---
FOREURS 7 VOLTIGEURS 3
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Justin Robidas scored three goals, including one on a penalty shot and one shorthanded, to lead the Foreurs (20-19-6) over Drummondville (26-18-1).
---
REMPARTS 7 DRAKKAR 4
QUEBEC CITY — Gabriel Montreuil scored twice and Cole Cormier chipped in with three assists as the Remparts (19-25-3) topped Baie-Comeau (19-19-7).
---
OCEANIC 4 SAGUENEENS 1
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy had a goal and an assist and Alexis Lafreniere added three helpers to lead the Oceanic (26-14-3) over Chicoutimi (33-8-4) for their third straight win.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.