QMJHL: Tigres rout Armada in decisive Game 5, advance to third round

QUEBEC — Victoriaville jumped to an early lead and never looked back as the Tigres routed the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 9-3 in the decisive Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday.

The Tigres move on to face the Charlottetown Islanders in the third round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, another best-of-five set.

The Val-d'Or Foreurs take on the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the other Round 3 matchup.

Victoriaville took a 4-0 lead in the first period on Saturday and never allowed the Armada back in the game.

Shawn Element scored twice for the Tigres while Alex Beaucage scored and added three assists.

Mikhail Abramov, Benjamin Tardif and Zachary Gravel each scored and had two helpers.

Down 6-1 going into the third period, Nathan Lavoie scored at 0:37 and Luke Henman added his second of the game at 7:03 to get within three goals, before the Tigres added another three unanswered.

Nikolas Hurtubise turned aside 26 shots in the win for Victoriaville, which went 2 for 5 on the power play.

Charles-Edward Gravel conceded four goals on 18 shots for the Armada. Olivier Adam stopped 12-of-17 pucks in relief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021.