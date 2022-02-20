BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Tristan Luneau scored two first-period goals to lead the Gatineau Olympiques past the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-3 Sunday in the QMJHL.

For the Drakkar (10-19-8), it was their sixth loss straight, and they're looking like they will threaten for the worst record in the league.

After going down 3-1 midway through the second period, the Drakkar managed to even things up more than 30 seconds into the third period.

Unfortunately for the Drakkar, though, just two-and-a-half minutes later, Jonah De Simone scored the game-winner for the Olympiques (22-9-6).

Olivier Ciarlo made 28 saves in the loss for Baie-Comeau.

WILDCATS 4 MOOSEHEADS 3

MONCTON, N.B. -- Vincent Labelle scored the game winning goal with 3:01 left on the game clock as Moncton (19-12-5) edged Halifax (20-14-2). Evan Boucher scored all three goals for the Mooseheads in the losing effort.

CATARACTES 8 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, QUE. -- Shawinigan (26-9-3) got two goals and two assists from Mavrik Borque in a lopsided win over Val-d'Or (14-18-4). The victory stretched the Cataractes win streak to nine straight games.

PHOENIX 4 REMPARTS 0

SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- Jakob Robillard stopped all 30 shots he faced as Sherbrooke (23-10-3) blanked Quebec City (26-12-1). The Phoenix got a hat trick from right-winger Ethan Gauthier.

VOLTIGEURS 2 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Jacob Goobie stopped 45 shots, backstopping Drummondville (16-13-8) to victory over Saint John (21-14-3). Luke Woodworth put away the game winner with less than two minutes left on the clock and the Voltigeurs snapped a three-game losing skid.

SAGUENEENS 4 OCEANIC 3 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. -- Matej Kaslik capped off his hat trick with the game-winning goal in overtime as Chicoutimi (15-16-5) beat Rimouski (19-13-5). Oceanic centre Cam Thomson scored two goals in the losing effort.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.