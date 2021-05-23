QUEBEC — Vincent Sevigny and Alex Beaucage each scored twice and the Victoriaville Tigres fended off a late push to defeat the Charlottetown Islanders 5-4 on Sunday and force a decisive fifth game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

The Tigres led 5-1 going into the third period before the Islanders scored three unanswered goals, including two in the game’s dying seconds.

Drew Elliott made it 5-3 with 1:05 left on the clock and Cedric Desruisseaux, on the power play, got the Islanders within one with 15 seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late.

The winner of Game 5 on Tuesday will join the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the President Cup final. Val-d'Or swept the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in its semifinal.

Maxime Pellerin netted the other goal for Victoriaville, which got 21 saves from Nikolas Hurtubise.

Thomas Casey and Brett Budgell also scored for the Islanders while Colten Ellis turned aside 17-of-22 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2021.