VAL-D'OR, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer scored shorthanded 3:30 into overtime to lift the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 4-3 comeback win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs on Tuesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Nathael Roy tied the game 15:14 into the third period and Samuel Poulin and Vincent Anctil also scored for Sherbrooke (4-0-1).

Marshall Lessard scored twice for the Foreurs (1-2-2) and Alexandre Couture had the other early in the third period to give them a temporary 3-2 lead.

Phoenix goaltender Samuel Hlavaj made 23 saves. Val-d'Or's Jonathan Lemieux stopped 40 shots.