CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Samuel Houde and Felix-Antoine Marcotty both had a pair of goals as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens beat the Drummondville Voltigeurs 7-1 on Saturday to extend their win streak to four games in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored once and set up three more while Thomas Belgarde and Vladislav Kotkov rounded out the Sagueneens (10-3-1) offence.

Dawson Mercer was the lone skater to find the back of the net for the Voltigeurs (10-5-0), who had their nine-game win streak halted.

Alexis Shank turned aside 19 shots for Chicoutimi. Olivier Drouin made 26 saves for Drummondville.

---

REMPARTS 3 CATARACTES 2

QUEBEC CITY — Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 25 saves as the Remparts (9-6-0) scored three times in a 1:41 span in the first to beat Shawinigan (8-6-0) and snap a four-game losing streak.

---

WILDCATS 4 TIGRES 2

MONTCON, N.B. — Alexander Khovanov set up three goals including Jordan Spence's winner early in the third as the Wildcats (12-3-0) doubled up Victoriaville (3-10-3) for their sixth straight win.

---

PHOENIX 3 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Taro Jentzsch broke a 2-2 deadlock at 18:50 of the third, and Sherbrooke (13-1-2) improved to 9-0-1 in its last 10 while also halting Cape Breton's (11-4-0) win streak at five games.

---

SEA DOGS 4 MOOSEHEADS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Brady Burns struck twice and Zachary Bouthillier kicked out 25 shots as the Sea Dogs (5-9-1) snapped a three-game skid with a win over Halifax (7-7-1).

---

ARMADA 5 DRAKKAR 4 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Antoine Demers scored at 3:55 of the extra period as Blainville-Boisbriand (6-6-2) slipped past the Drakkar (4-8-3).

---

ISLANDERS 4 HUSKIES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Brett Budgell's goal at 11:48 of the third was the difference as Charlottetown (10-2-3) got by the defending Memorial Cup champion Huskies (8-7-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.