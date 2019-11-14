SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Hlavaj stopped 42 shots as the Sherbrooke Phoenix extended their point streak to 15 games, downing the Cape Breton Eagles 6-1 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Israel Mianscum and Xavier Parent had two goals and an assist apiece to help Sherbrooke improve to 14-0-1 in its past 15 contests, with a 4-3 overtime loss against the Moncton Wildcats on Oct. 24 being the only blemish on a perfect run.

Benjamin Tardif and Samuel Poulin also found the back of the net for the Phoenix (18-1-2).

Brooklyn Kalmikov was the lone scorer for the Eagles (13-7-1), who got 23 saves from William Grimard.

Both teams went 1 for 4 on the power play.

---

WILDCATS 3 ISLANDERS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Zachary L'Heureux and Mika Cyr scored goals 2:12 apart in the second period as the Wildcats held on to beat Charlottetown.

Jakob Pelletier also had a goal for Moncton (16-4-0). Olivier Rodrigue kicked out 30 shots for the victory.

Thomas Casey and Justin Gill scored for the Islanders (12-7-3), who got 32 stops from Matthew Welsh.

---

TITAN 6 OLYMPIQUES 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Shawn Element netted a hat trick and Mathieu Desgagnes added a pair of goals as Acadie-Bathurst defeated Gatineau.

Tristan Berube turned away 36 shots while Riley Kidney also scored for the Titan (2-13-6).

David Aebischer and Carson MacKinnon scored, and Remi Poirier made 26 saves for the Olympiques (7-12-3), who entered 5-0-1 in their last six contests.

---

OCEANIC 6 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Vincent Martineau and Dmitry Zavgorodniy had a goal and two assists apiece as Rimouski handed the Remparts their third loss in a row.

Frederyck Janvier, Zachary Bolduc, Cedric Pare and Nathan Ouellet also scored for the Oceanic (12-5-4). Raphael Audet made 16 saves for the victory.

Quebec's (11-9-1) lone goal came off the stick of Thomas Caron. Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo stopped 14-of-19 shots in 35:25 to take the loss.

---

FOREURS 7 SEA DOGS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Marshall Lessard struck twice and Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 49 shots as the Foreurs toppled Saint John.

Jacob Gaucher, Alexandre Doucet, Alexander Mirzabalaev, Olivier Picard and Jeremy Michel also scored for the Foreurs.

Maxim Cajkovic, Jeremie Poirier and Josh Lawrence supplied the Sea Dogs (8-13-1) offence. Zachary Bouthillier made 14 saves in defeat.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 DRAKKAR 4 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — William Dufour scored his second of the night at 2:04 of overtime and Theo Rochette had a goal and two helpers as Chicoutimi downed the Drakkar.

Christophe Farmer and Justin Ducharme also scored for the Sagueneens (14-4-2), who got 26 saves from Alexis Shank.

Antoine Rochon, Mikisiw Awashish, Gabriel Proulx and Julien Letourneau potted goals for Baie-Comeau (9-94). Lucas Fitzpatrick made 27 saves in defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 14, 2019.