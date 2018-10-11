QMJHL: Voltigeurs top Drakkar behind hat trick from MacLeod

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Gregor MacLeod had a hat trick and added an assist and the Drummondville Voltigeurs beat Baie-Comeau 7-1 on Thursday to hand the Drakkar their first regulation-time loss of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season.

Xavier Bernard scored twice for Drummondville (5-3-0) and Joseph Veleno and Pavel Koltygin rounded out the attack.

Julien Letourneau had the lone goal for the Drakkar (7-1-1).

Voltigeurs goaltender Olivier Rodrigue made 16 saves. Baie-Comeau's Kyle Jessiman stopped 31 shots.

Drummondville was 2 for 4 on the power play while the Drakkar failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

REMPARTS 6 SCREAMING EAGLES 2

QUEBEC CITY — Aleksei Sergeev and Benjamin Gagne each scored twice to power the Remparts over Cape Breton.

Brandon Frattaroli and Olivier Mathieu also scored for Quebec (5-3-1).

Leon Gawanke and Egor Sokolov supplied the offence for the Screaming Eagles (3-6-0).

---

MOOSEHEADS 8 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Raphael Lavoie scored three goals and set up another and Samuel Asselin struck twice as Halifax downed the Islanders.

Antoine Morand had a goal and three helpers, Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored once and had two assists and Jordan Maher rounded out the offence for the Mooseheads (6-2-0) with a goal.

Drew Hunter and Drew Johnston scored for the Islanders (3-5-1).

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.