Following the announcement of the International Olympic Committee postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many wondered if already qualified athletes would keep their spots for the 2021 Games.

The IOC answered that question Friday, saying all athletes that have already qualified for this summer's Olympics won't have to do it again in 2021. The number of spots available for each sport will remain the same as well, says the IOC.

Approximately 11,000 athletes had already qualified.

“The 57% that are qualified do remain in place and the goal is to maintain the same athletes quotas across the different sports,” an IOC official said.

The major event was slated to run from July 24-August 9 before it was postponed last week.