Houston senior quarterback D'Eriq King announced on Twitter Monday evening that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

I’ve entered the portal I think it’s best for me and my family! — King (@DeriqKing_) January 14, 2020

King graduated from Houston on Dec. 14, meaning he will be able to play next season regardless of whatever programs he ends up at. He will have one season of eligibility left as a redshirt senior.

King's best season came with the Cougars in 2018 when he threw for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 674 yards and 14 TDs that year.

Multiple big-time programs are expected to pursue King, reports ESPN.