VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions president Rick LeLacheur says he's "confident" star quarterback Mike Reilly will be back with the team when the CFL returns.

LeLacheur spoke to a virtual town hall for Lions' season ticket holders on Tuesday, saying the club signed Reilly as a free agent in February 2019 because they believe in him on and off the field, and that belief continues.

The Lions president said he would not address any specific details regarding a players contract, but expects to see the quarterback in a Lions uniform again when the league returns sometime in 2021.

A CFL source confirmed last week that Reilly has filed a grievance against the Lions, reportedly over the nonpayment of guaranteed money.

Reilly signed a four-year, $2.9-million deal with B.C. following six seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos. The deal reportedly included $250,000 fully guaranteed and Reilly expected to receive the money when the league cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old from Kennewick, Wash., earned MVP honours in 2015 after helping Edmonton to a Grey Cup title.

He threw for 3,897 yards with 20 TDs and 15 interceptions in 16 regular-season games as B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.