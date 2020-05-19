Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady worked out with his new teammates early on Tuesday morning at a Tampa-area school.

The NFL has not yet permitted its players to work out at team facilities at least until May 29.

ESPN's Jenna Laine confirmed with the league that Brady was permitted to conduct workouts with teammates as long as local and NFLPA guidelines were being adhered to by the group.

A league spokesperson told me that it is fine for Tom Brady to conduct workouts with teammates as long as they are following the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, along with NFLPA guidelines. https://t.co/UOtuR3QbRn — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 19, 2020

The 42-year-old Brady had a two-hour throwing session accompanied by eight teammates - centre Ryan Jensen, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, running back Dare Ogunbowale and QBs Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.

The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud and Joey Knight report that Brady was leading the drills and at one point ran a drill that simulated the offence being backed up in their own territory.

After the conclusion of the practice at 9am, the players remained on the field and in the bleachers to chat.

Berkley Prep, the school at which the players worked out, is closed to both students and faculty.