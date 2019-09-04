General manager Jim Popp said that injured quarterback Zach Collaros is still not ready to practice with the Toronto Argonauts as he continues to recover from a concussion that has kept him out of action since Week 1.

According to Jim Popp, Zach Collaros is still not ready to practice with the #Argos. TSN is hearing Collaros has had positive meetings with doctors over the last few weeks.

Popp continues to say Collaros might have a future in Toronto. #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 4, 2019

Collaros took a big hit from Simoni Lawrence of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the opening drive of the season while with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and has been out of action since. Lawrence was since suspended two games for the hit.

Toronto picked up the 30-year-old pivot on July 31 via a trade with the Roughriders in exchange for a conditional 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

The native of Steubenville, OH spent two seasons with the Boatmen in 2012 - winning the Grey Cup in 2012 as a backup to Ricky Ray - and 2013 before being released by the team in January of 2014 when he subsequently signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Meanwhile, the Argos have been using McLeod Bethel-Thompson under centre for much of the season. In 10 games, the 31-year-old has 16 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.