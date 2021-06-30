Quebec public health authorities will not allow the Montreal Canadiens to have more fans at the Bell Centre for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup final, the team announced on Wednesday.

 

The Canadiens had asked to be allowed 50-per-cent capacity – 10,500 fans – at the Bell Centre for Games 3 and 4 (and Game 6 if the series extends) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Montreal on Friday and Monday. The team is permitted to have a maximum 3,500 fans in their home arena.