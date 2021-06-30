1h ago
Canadiens’ request to increase fan capacity rejected by Quebec health authorities
Quebec public health authorities will not allow the Montreal Canadiens to have more fans at the Bell Centre for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup final, the team announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
#Habs #CH announce:— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 1, 2021
“La Santé publique n’accepte pas d’augmenter le nombre de partisans au Centre Bell. / The Quebec Public Health authorities will not allow the Canadiens to have more fans in the Bell Centre.”
The Canadiens had asked to be allowed 50-per-cent capacity – 10,500 fans – at the Bell Centre for Games 3 and 4 (and Game 6 if the series extends) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Montreal on Friday and Monday. The team is permitted to have a maximum 3,500 fans in their home arena.