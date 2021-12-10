COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Canadians Rachael Karker and Brendan Mackay won medals Friday in World Cup freestyle skiing halfpipe competition.

Karker, from Guelph, Ont., fell on her first run of the final, but scored 90 points on her third and final attempt to secure silver in the women's competition.

"It's never good to fall on your first run -- that always adds extra stress -- but I also knew I had two more chances," Karker said.

"I’d done this trick a few times in the past, so I just pulled myself together and kept going."

China's Ailing Eileen Gu took the gold medal with 90.5 points, and Kelly Sildary of Estonia took bronze with 88.75 points.

Cassie Sharpe of Comox, B.C., was sixth.

Calgary's Mackay finished third in the men's halfpipe with 90.5 points, behind American Alex Ferreira (93.5 points) and New Zealand’s Nico Porteous (92.25 points).

"I didn't have a lot of expectations coming here, so I'm super happy to finish on the podium," said the 24-year-old Mackay.

Simon D'Artois of Whistler, B.C., finished fifth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.