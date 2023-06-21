Former Hab Mario Tremblay says after seeing Guy Lafleur die at a relatively young age, and Mike Bossy as well, he wants to enjoy whatever time he has left and make sure he has cash to leave to his kids.

Tremblay is putting three of his five Stanley Cup rings up on the auction block -- the ones from 1977, 1978 and 1979.

He intends to keep the one from 1986, and had previously lost his first, from 1976.

Each ring is expected to go for between $10,000-$15,000 USD.

Why is Tremblay keeping the championship ring from 1986? He tells the Journal de Montreal that one has sentimental value -- he gave it to his dad, and when his dad passed, it came back to him.

The right winger is 66 now, and previously announced his retirement from TV sports.