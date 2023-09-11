TSN 690 is thrilled to add seasoned sports broadcaster Victor Findlay to its lineup as play-by-play announcer for Montreal Canadiens game broadcasts.

In addition to calling Canadiens and Senators games for TSN, Findlay has also leant his voice to the Champions Hockey League on TSN and has covered hockey at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Sports fans may have also heard Findlay on live calls for the IIHF U18 World Championship, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the Memorial Cup, the CHL and OHL.

Findlay's first Habs game on TSN 690 will be on Sept. 25 at 7 P.M. against the New Jersey Devils.

TSN 690 remains the official English-language radio voice of the Montreal Canadiens. Listeners can tune in to Habs broadcasts on TSN 690 over-the-air on 690 AM or 107.3 HD-3 in Montreal, via the TSN and iHeartRadio apps, at TSN690.ca or by asking for TSN 690 on their smart speakers.



