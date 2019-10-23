Senators call up Logan Brown Struggling to score goals and a power play looking for help, the Senators have called up Logan Brown from the Belleville Senators. TSN.ca Staff

Senators hope Logan Brown can help with their struggling offense and a power play that is last in the league. Logan Brown has scored three goals and seven points in four games with the Belleville Senators this season. Senators host the Red Wings tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre after a three game road trip that saw them pick up just one point. Puck drops on TSN 1200 at 7:30.