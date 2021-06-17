Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters that right-hander Rafael Dolis is still being evaluated after leaving Wednesday's game early and will be unavailable Thursday as Toronto continues its series against the New York Yankees.

Dolis left the game after just four pitches with "no sensation in his hand." The team has not yet made a decision about a potential stint on the injured list.

Dolis has struggled in 26 appearances so far this season, pitching to an ERA of 5.14 while walking 7.3 batters per nine innings. Last season, he had a 1.50 ERA over the course of 24 games.

The Jays will wrap up their series with the Yankees Thursday night at Sahlen Field in Buffalo before heading to Baltimore to take on the Orioles.