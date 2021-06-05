Rafael Nadal advanced to the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 50th time by beating Cameron Norrie in the French Open, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Nadal won easily despite losing serve twice in a row in the second set. He’ll next play 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

Nadal is trying to add to his record 13 French Open championships and seeks his 21st major title, which would break the men’s record he shares with Roger Federer.

Federer and Novak Djokovic are the only other men to have reached the fourth round at 50 major events.