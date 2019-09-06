5h ago
Nadal, Medvedev to meet in US Open final
Rafael Nadal moved closer to his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th from all Grand Slam tournaments by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy. The 33-year-old Spaniard will face No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.
The Canadian Press
Medvedev reaches first career Grand Slam final
Rafael Nadal moved closer to his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th from all Grand Slam tournaments by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy.
Nadal trailed 4-0 and 6-4 in the opening-set tiebreaker but took the last four points.
One service break was all the second-seeded Nadal would need in the second set before he dominated the third. He never faced a break point in the entire match.
The 33-year-old Spaniard will face No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.
It is Medvedev's first major final.
If Nadal wins, he will pull within one of Roger Federer's men's record of 20 Grand Slam trophies.