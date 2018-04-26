Raiders acquire WR Bryant from Steelers for third round pick

The Oakland Raiders have acquired wide receiver Martavis Bryant from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a third round pick, the 75th overall selection, in this year's draft.

The 26-year-old Bryant finished last year 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with eight starts.

Bryant reportedly asked for a trade away from the Steelers during the season last year, one year after missing a full season due to suspension. Bryant's suspension stemmed from a substance abuse violation.

The 2014 fourth round pick has 126 receptions for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons with the Steelers.

The Raiders picked up an extra third round pick from the Arizona Cardinals earlier Thursday when they traded down in the draft