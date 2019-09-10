Jon Gruden is done talking about Antonio Brown.

Following the Oakland Raiders' 24-16 victory over the Denver Broncos Monday night, Gruden said his team will be just fine without the controversial wide receiver.

“As much as people talk about it, I mean, my god. Man, I feel like someone smashed me in my temple on the side of the head," Gruden said at his post-game conference. "Get over it, man. It’s over. You know? We were good in the preseason without him. We’re going to be fine without him. And we wish him the best.

"We gave it a shot. Now New England gets their turn. Good luck to them. I can’t deal with it anymore.”

Brown's brief time with the Raiders came to an end Saturday when the team granted his release after a preseason marred by frostbite on Brown's feet, a legal battle over his helmet with the NFL and a confrontation with general Mike Mayock over fines. Brown signed with the Patriots after his release, but did not play Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tyrell Williams was the Raiders leading receiver Monday night, making six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Oakland will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.