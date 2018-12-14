Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been placed on the suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his reinstatement.

#Raiders WR Martavis Bryant was finally suspended — again. He is back on the suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his reinstatement. More violations of the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2018

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since Week 11 with a knee injury and was already unlikely to play for the rest of the season prior to the suspension.

He was originially taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

In the eight games played this year, Bryant posted 19 receptions for 266 total receiving yards.

The wideout was also suspended for the entire 2016 season after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.