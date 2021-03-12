Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel will be out a minimum seven-to-10 additional days as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury, head coach Ralph Krueger announced Friday.

Krueger did not have an update on forward Dylan Cozens, who left the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

"We'll keep you posted." — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) March 12, 2021

Eichel, who last played on Sunday, has two goals and 18 points in 21 games this season. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Thursday the Sabres captain is quarantining after seeking a second opinion.

"Another story that is developing in Buffalo is the health of their captain, Jack Eichel. Eichel is in quarantine right now, it’s his right and he sought a second opinion out of state, so that means he has to quarantine before rejoining the Sabres in seven days," Dreger said. "He was seeing a specialist so the information hasn't been returned yet from that doctor to the diagnosis or prognosis of the Eichel injury. The Sabres just don’t seem overly concerned, but it’s wait and see for the moment."

The Sabres are winless in their previous nine games and sit last in the East Division.