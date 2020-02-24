DUNEDIN, Fla. — Centre-fielder Randal Grichuk scored the go-ahead run on a balk in the bottom of the third inning, and the Blue Jays held on to defeat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Monday in Toronto's spring training home opener at TD Ballpark.

Grichuk also drove in a run with a double in the bottom of the first inning.

Second baseman Cavan Biggio hit a run-scoring double and stole a base and catcher Danny Jansen walked in another run as the Blue Jays improved to 3-0 on the Grapefruit League.

Starting pitcher Shun Yamaguchi, who signed with Toronto in the off-season after spending the first 14 years of his career in his native Japan, allowed three runs on three hits and one walk through 2/3 of an inning in his Blue Jays' spring debut.

Ken Giles earned the win after pitching a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout.

Ian Anderson shouldered the loss for Atlanta (1-2). The 21-year-old right-hander allowed two hits, one run and two walks in 2/3 innings.

Monday's matchup marked the first live game played at the newly renovated Dunedin stadium, which had more seating added to it during its off-season overhaul. Announced attendance was 6,335, the largest crowd ever at the ballpark.

Toronto opened its exhibition schedule with weekend road wins over the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.