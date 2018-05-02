The New York Rangers agreed to terms with Swedish Hockey League star Michael Lindqvist on Wednesday.

Lindqvist, 23, is coming off a breakout season with Farjestad in which he scored 20 goals and posted 34 points in 33 games. He added two goals and one assist in two playoff games, but dealt with injuries throughout the year.

Lindqvist's agent, Joakim Persson, told Swedish news outlet Expressen last month that multiple NHL teams had expressed interest in the forward.

The Rangers announced their intentions to rebuild with "young, competitive players that combine speed, skill and character" during the regular season and traded away Ryan McDonagh, J.T. Miller, Rick Nash, Nick Holden and Michael Grabnerahead of the trade deadline. The Blueshirts have also been linked to Ilya Kovalchuk in recent rumours.

The deal will become official on July 1.