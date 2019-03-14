8h ago
Rangers closing in on WHL FA Elmer
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Rangers are closing in on signing Western Hockey League right winger Jake Elmer according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
Elmer has 38 goals and 78 points in 66 games played this season for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, playing on a line with 2019 high-end draft prospect Dylan Cozens.
The 20-year-old is a native of Calgary and is playing his second season with the Hurricanes. He had 37 points in 70 games last season.