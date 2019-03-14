The New York Rangers are closing in on signing Western Hockey League right winger Jake Elmer according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

NYR closing in on signing 20-year-old UFA RW Jake Elmer of the @WHLHurricanes. Elmer has 38 goals and 78 points in 66 GP, playing on a line with 2019 high-end draft prospect Dylan Cozens. Elmer is that rare breed in hockey — a Dec. 31st (1998) birthdate. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 15, 2019

In other words, Elmer is as young a junior hockey free agent as you can get. Had he been born a day later, Jan. 1, 1999, he would have been draft eligible this year. He’s eligible to sign a three-year entry-level NHL contract. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 15, 2019

The 20-year-old is a native of Calgary and is playing his second season with the Hurricanes. He had 37 points in 70 games last season.