David Quinn is the man on Broadway.

The New York Rangers announced the appointment of the former Boston University bench boss as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Quinn, 51, succeeds Alain Vigneault who was fired in April after five seasons.

"We are excited to announce that David will become the next Head Coach of the New York Rangers," general manager Jeff Gorton said. "In a coaching career that has spanned over two decades at the collegiate, pro, and international level, David has helped his teams achieve success while simultaneously teaching the game and helping his players develop on and off the ice. He is the ideal choice to bring our loyal and passionate fans the winning hockey they deserve."

A native of Cranston, RI Quinn took over the Terriers, at his alma mater, prior to the 2013-14 season. He amassed a 100-59-20 mark in 179 games with the team over five seasons.

Quinn and the Terriers reached the 2015 Frozen Four final, but ultimately fell to the Providence Friars.

"I am very pleased to welcome David Quinn to the New York Rangers," Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan said in a release. "David brings a diverse and successful coaching resume that includes extensive work in developing young talent. I am confident he is an excellent fit for our team, and know he will work tirelessly with Glen, Jeff and our entire organization to execute our plan to build the next Rangers Stanley Cup contending team."

A defenceman in his playing days, Quinn was the 13th overall selection in the 1984 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota North Stars. Ultimately, he would never reach the NHL. Quinn was forced to end his career prematurely due to a diagnosis of hemophilia B, which prevents the blood from clotting adequately.

Upon retiring, Quinn joined the Northeastern coaching staff as an assistant in 1993 before jumping to Nebraska-Omaha in 1999 and then returning to Boston as an associate coach in 2004.

Quinn would try his hand at the pro game in 2009 when he became head coach of the American Hockey League’s Lake Erie Monsters, then an affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. Quinn coached the club for three seasons and reached the playoffs on one occasion in 2011. He became an assistant coach for the Avs in 2012-13 under Joe Sacco before returning to BU as its head coach the following fall.

Quinn becomes the second NCAA to jump to the NHL this offseason. Former Denver Pioneers coach Jim Montgomery was named head coach of the Dallas Stars earlier in May.