Change could be coming to the front office of the New York Rangers.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, longtime Rangers president Glen Sather is likely to step down in the near future.

Is Glen Sather stepping down as president of NYR? Multiple sources suggest it’s likely to happen in the near future, that this is Sather’s call and that he would still be an advisor to James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG, but NYR would be looking for a new president. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 4, 2019

McKenzie adds that the decision to step down would be Sather’s call and that he would remain an advisor to James Dolan, the executive chairman and CEO of MSG.

The 75-year-old Sather has been with the Rangers since 2000 when he joined the organization as their president and general manager. He eventually took over head coaching duties for parts of the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons, missing the playoffs each time.

Sather stepped down from his GM role following the 2014-15 campaign and was replaced by Jeff Gorton.