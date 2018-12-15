Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets with a left thigh contusion according to the league's injury report.

Norman Powell is also questionable with left shoulder subluxation.

Lowry missed Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, which turned out to be a 128-122 loss for the Raps.

Lowry broke out of a scoring slump on this road trip, helping the Raps to their wins over the Clippers and Warriors. Lowry is averaging 14.2 points per game and 10.0 assists per game.

Powell is averaging five points a night in 11 contests.