The Toronto Raptors announced on Friday that forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended for one game for a violation of team rules.

Ibaka will miss Friday night's contest with the Atlanta Hawks.

The team says the suspension arose from an incident between Ibaka and a team staff member following the club's December 27 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Both parties have apologized," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. "We've discussed this internally as a team and we won't be discussing it any further. Now we're focused on moving forward together and we look forward to having Serge back in the lineup."

In 30 games this season, the 28-year-old Ibaka is averaging 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 27.9 minutes a night.

“Masai’s statement is self-explanatory. Disagreement, altercation, whatever you want to call it. It’s already been resolved. We met about it, both guys apologized to each other," head coach Dwane Casey said in a statement. "Those things happen in a course of living together for six to eight months but we have limit in our culture, how we want to live within our team, how we want to treat people and it went over the limit and we’ve handled it.”

Forward Bruno Caboclo has been called up from the Raptors 905 to replace Ibaka.