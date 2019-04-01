NEW YORK — Raptors 905 forward Chris Boucher has been named the 2018-19 NBA G League most valuable player and the 2018-19 NBA G League defensive player of the year.

Boucher, from Montreal, is the first player to win both awards in the same season and the first international player to earn MVP honours in the NBA's developmental circuit.

Boucher, six-foot-11 and 200 pounds, averaged 27.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots and shot 51.0 per cent from the field in 28 games with Raptors 905. Among players who appeared in at least 28 games, Boucher ranked third in scoring, sixth in rebounding and first in blocks.

Raptors 905 went 20-8 with him in the lineup and 29-21 overall.

Boucher, who was not selected in the 2017 NBA Draft, has appeared in 24 games with the Toronto Raptors this season. He signed a two-way contract with the Raptors last October before having it converted to a standard NBA contract in February.

He was to receive his awards before the Raptors hosted Orlando on Monday at Scotiabank Arena.