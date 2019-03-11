Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss were ejected for fighting during Monday's game in Cleveland.

After falling to the floor after tussling with Chriss on a third-quarter play where the Raptors had possession of the ball, Ibaka, once he returned to his feet, attempted to land a punch on Chris. The two players continued to tussle from that point onward until their skirmish was broken up by players and coaches from both teams.

Ibaka was the instigator in the fight, throwing several punches at Chriss.

Just one second remained in the quarter before Ibaka went after Chriss. The 48-20 Raptors, who trailed the 17-50 Cavaliers by double-digits entering the fourth, ultimately lost the game 126-101.

Following the end of the game, reporters said Ibaka told Raptors officials that he was upset over what he referred to as trash-talking from Chriss. The Centre, however, was not made available for questions from the media postgame.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gave reporters the following quote about Ibaka in relation to Monday's fight: "I mean, listen, it's always going to be concerning. We certainly don't want that in the game. It's going to cost him a game, probably. We don't want that. We don't want to lose 1 of our guys for incidents like that."

The 29-year-old Ibaka, who likely will be suspended for his actions in Monday’s fight, has been suspended four other times in his two-plus seasons with the Raptors. Three of his suspensions have resulted from throwing a punch at an opposing player, and the other was given to him following a physical alternation he had with a Raptors staffer on a team bus.

The league suspended Ibaka for 1 game after exchanging punches with Robin Lopez a couple years ago. He also got 1 game for throwing a punch at James Johnson last season. Have to think he could get a couple games here because of his history. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 12, 2019

This will be Ibaka's 4th suspension in 2 years as a Raptor -- 3 of them for throwing a punch at an opposing player, 1 for a physical alternation with a team staffer on the bus. As I wrote last season, he needs to be smarter: https://t.co/xzRr5RRAzQ — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 12, 2019

Because of his previous suspensions, TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg expects Ibaka to receive at least a two-game ban for his role in Monday's fight.

Ibaka has enjoyed a strong season up to this point for the Raptors who have already clinched a Eastern Conference playoff spot. His 15.2 points per game are the highest total of his 10-year career.