53m ago
Lowry (thumb), Ibaka (ankle) will not return vs. Pelicans
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (left thumb) and forward Serge Ibaka (sprained right ankle) are out for the rest of tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Raptors announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Lowry hurt his thumb, which was surgically repaired in the off-season, on a first-half play. It is believed that the injury is related to issue with his nail. Ibaka turned his ankle on a play late in the second quarter.
Neither Ibaka nor Lowry returned to action for the Raptors when the second half tipped off. Lowry scored six points and added five assists during his time on the court against the Pelicans and Ibaka finished with eight points and six rebounds.
The Raptors are off on Saturday, but return to action on Sunday night for the first half of a back-to-back against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.