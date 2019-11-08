Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (left thumb) and forward Serge Ibaka (sprained right ankle) are out for the rest of tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Raptors announced.

Lowry hurt his thumb, which was surgically repaired in the off-season, on a first-half play. It is believed that the injury is related to issue with his nail. Ibaka turned his ankle on a play late in the second quarter.

Lowry has been holding his surgically repaired left thumb. Broadcast says it's a nail issue, unrelated to the previous injury. He's playing through it. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 9, 2019

Ibaka is slow to get up after turning his right ankle. Last thing the Raptors need right now given their thin rotation, upcoming schedule, and how well Serge has been playing. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 9, 2019

Neither Ibaka nor Lowry returned to action for the Raptors when the second half tipped off. Lowry scored six points and added five assists during his time on the court against the Pelicans and Ibaka finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Raptors are off on Saturday, but return to action on Sunday night for the first half of a back-to-back against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.