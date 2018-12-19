Kyle Lowry (thigh) and Serge Ibaka (knee) will not play Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers accoridng to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Ibaka and Lowry are OUT tonight — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 19, 2018

Lowry has missed the team's past two games, both loses, with the injury after leading the Raptors to back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. Lowry is averaging 14.2 points per game and 10.0 assists. Ibaka was listed as questionable for Wednesday with knee swelling before being ruled out.

But the Raps did get some good news on the injury front, too. Norman Powell is set to make his return after missing the last six weeks because of a shoulder injury. He was averaging five points a night in 11 contests before the injury.

Guard Danny Green also confirmed he will play after getting his eye poked during Sunday's loss in Denver. He was seen wearing protective goggles during Tuesday's practice.

Both Pascal Siakam (back) and guard Fred VanVleet (back) are also in.

Full (and lengthy) Raptors injury report vs Indiana tonight:

Siakam (back): IN.

VanVleet (back): IN.

Powell (shoulder): IN.

Ibaka (knee): OUT.

Lowry (thigh): OUT.

Valanciunas (thumb): OUT. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 19, 2018

Big man Jonas Valanciunas remains out as he continues to recover from a hand injury suffered last week against the Golden State Warriors. He is not expected to return until well into the new year.

Following their matchup with the Pacers, the Raps will be back in action Friday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.