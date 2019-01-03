Kellerman on Kawhi's return: 'He should be applauded, but will likely be booed'

Toronto Raptors starting point guard Kyle Lowry is out for Thursday's clash against the San Antonio Spurs with a back injury, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lowry is OUT tonight — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 3, 2019

The 32-year-old has now missed nine of Toronto's last 10 games with the injury.

A four-time All-Star, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 30 games this season. He last featured in a December 22 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following their matchup with the Spurs, Toronto will be back in action on Saturday in Milwaukee against the Bucks.