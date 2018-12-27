Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will miss his second straight game when the team takes on the Orlando Magic on the road tomorrow night, the team announced.

Lowry, who is dealing with a back injury, also missed the team’s 106-104 win over the Miami Heat yesterday. The four-time all-star has played in just one of Toronto’s last six contests.

Chris Boucher, one of the Raptors’ two-way players that it recalled after Jonas Valanciunas dislocated his left thumb, is questionable to play in tomorrow's game.