Lowry ruled out vs. Magic with back injury; no timetable for return

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will miss his second straight game when the team takes on the Orlando Magic on the road Friday night, the team announced.

Lowry, who is dealing with a back injury, also missed the team’s 106-104 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The four-time all-star has played in just one of Toronto’s last six contests.

In 30 games so far this season, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points per game to go along with 9.8 assists.

Chris Boucher, one of the Raptors’ two-way players that they recalled after Jonas Valanciunas dislocated his left thumb, is questionable to play in tomorrow's game.