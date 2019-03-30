Raptors' McCaw (sprained thumb) out at least three weeks

Nurse shares how this year's team differs from last year's

The Toronto Raptors announced forward Patrick McCaw will be out at least three weeks with a sprained right thumb.

The Raptors announced McCaw will wear a splint for approximately three weeks and then his condition will be updated as appropriate.

McCaw's injury occurred in the first half of the team's win over the New York Knicks Thursday.

The 23-year-old McCaw is averaging 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 26 games.