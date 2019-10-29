The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have promoted Alex McKechnie to Vice President, Player Health and Performance and signed him to a contract extension.

McKechnie joined the Raptors in 2011, overseeing all athletic training, rehabilitation and strength and conditioning for the franchise. He has been part of six NBA championship-winning teams and worked with Kawhi Leonard last season in managing his scheduling and workload.

McKechnie worked for 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, including eight as the athletic performance coordinator.

He was also a physiotherapist for the Vancouver Whitecaps of the North American Soccer League (1974-82) and the 1976 Canadian Olympic Soccer Team. McKechnie was a consultant for the Vancouver Canucks (1980-2000) and the Canadian Senior Men’s National Soccer Team in 2000 that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup.