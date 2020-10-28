NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to an NYPD statement, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the "subject hit the victim in the face." Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim's phone, according to the statement.

New York Police Department spokesperson Detective Denise Moroney confirmed to TSN Wednesday morning that Davis has been charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

In NY, 3rd degree assault is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail.

Criminal mischief can result in a jail term of up to 1 year, probation up to 3 years, a fine, and restitution.

(A criminal conviction can also affect one's ability to cross the US-Canada border.)

The Raptors said Wednesday morning that they are "aware of the reports and are seeking more information."

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

The 23-year-old from Southaven, Miss., played at Ole Miss before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 7.5 points per game, and ranked fifth among rookies in three-point shooting percentage. He was named to the league's All-Rookie Second Team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.