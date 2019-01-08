Both Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry are in tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, but guard Danny Green is getting the night off due to rest.

Toronto will start Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka. Tonight is the first time since Dec. 9 that both Leonard and Lowry will be in the lineup together.

In 41 games so far this season, Green is averaging 9.5 points on 43.7 per cent shooting (40.8 from deep) to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Following their matchup with the Hawks, they will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.